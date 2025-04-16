Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $99.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
