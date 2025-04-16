Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of QYLG stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 7,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

