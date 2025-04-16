Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $78.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,532,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,391,100. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 65.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

