Alcoa (AA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) recently:

4/15/2025 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Alcoa had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

3/27/2025 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

