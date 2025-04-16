ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,048.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,059.80.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $816.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.23. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

