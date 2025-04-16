Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Sold Off Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Arista Networks stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.