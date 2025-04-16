CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

