Rather & Kittrell Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

