SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

