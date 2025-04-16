NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $232,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,917,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.03.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

