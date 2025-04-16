The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $395.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

