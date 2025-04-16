Short Interest in iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Decreases By 64.8%

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRTR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Get iShares Total Return Active ETF alerts:

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF

iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.87% of iShares Total Return Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Total Return Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Total Return Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.