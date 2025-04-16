Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the March 15th total of 264,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BUG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 101,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

