Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

