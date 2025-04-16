Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. 4,636,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,384,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

