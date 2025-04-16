Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Today – April 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth Group, and Visa are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies that operate within the financial services industry, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other related businesses. These stocks are often influenced by macroeconomic factors such as interest rate changes, regulatory policies, and overall economic growth, making them closely intertwined with the health of broader financial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 44,191,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,397,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 20,807,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,291. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $524.75. 1,552,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.87 and a 200-day moving average of $542.12. The company has a market capitalization of $541.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.50 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $335.92. 2,175,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,305. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

