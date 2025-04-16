Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Price

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 293.08% from the company’s current price.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 3,026,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

