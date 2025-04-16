Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Price

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 293.08% from the company’s current price.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 3,026,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.39.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Biosciences
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.