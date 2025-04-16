T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. 530,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,693. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after purchasing an additional 425,142 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

