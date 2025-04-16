Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. 1,892,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

