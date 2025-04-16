Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Onestream Stock Performance

Onestream stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,528. Onestream has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $369,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

