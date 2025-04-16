NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,090. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,439 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,153 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

