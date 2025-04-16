Zacks Investment Management Has $48.56 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 443.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,564 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $48,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of ANET opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

