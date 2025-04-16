Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APWC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 1,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

