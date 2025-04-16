Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $72.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 3,083,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,410,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,685 shares of company stock worth $2,953,523 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

