Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Fastly Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 410,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Fastly has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $57,059.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,223.40. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $285,492.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,540.04. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,150 shares of company stock worth $1,356,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fastly by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

