Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 525,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,537. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

