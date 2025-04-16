Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,746. The company has a market cap of $1.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by $1.65.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

