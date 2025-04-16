JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $21,191,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.