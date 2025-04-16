JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $21,191,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

