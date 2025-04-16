Short Interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Decreases By 69.9%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 479,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

RTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 67,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,935. Baijiayun Group has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Get Baijiayun Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.