Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRDL. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

CRDL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 94,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

