Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Silicom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Silicom Stock Down 0.6 %

SILC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Silicom has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

