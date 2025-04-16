Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.89. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 263,166 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

