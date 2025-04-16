Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.89. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 263,166 shares traded.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seabridge Gold
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.