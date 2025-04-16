Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $26.00. Semtech shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 269,041 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Semtech Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $765,394. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

