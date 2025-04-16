MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.86, but opened at $78.60. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 67,779 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.26.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

