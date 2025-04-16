GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.91. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 946,080 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

