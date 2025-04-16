Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.67. Redwire shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 305,209 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $243,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,644,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Redwire by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 69,077.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

