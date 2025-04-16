iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $44.01. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 178,259 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,052,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

