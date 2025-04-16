iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 423,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 200,377 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $22.64.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.