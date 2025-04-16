iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 423,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 200,377 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $22.64.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

