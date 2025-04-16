ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $817.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $866.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.80.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

