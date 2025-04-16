Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,059,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

