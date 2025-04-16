Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

