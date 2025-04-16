MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after buying an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

