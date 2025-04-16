BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTXW remained flat at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

