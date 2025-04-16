Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 51669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

