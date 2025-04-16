Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $770.00 to $680.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $506.21 and last traded at $509.08. Approximately 5,267,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,746,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $655.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total transaction of $559,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,663,600. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 414,293 shares of company stock valued at $282,029,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

