Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.35. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 4,085,570 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

