B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 1388667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTO. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Also, Director Gregory Barnes bought 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

