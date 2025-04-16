QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 389691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

