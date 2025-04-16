Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 55571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Azenta by 56.4% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 788.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 4,054.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

