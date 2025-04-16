J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

JBHT stock traded down $11.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 862,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,266. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $200.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

